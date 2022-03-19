Federico Grossi Sells 375 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) insider Federico Grossi sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $14,838.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Federico Grossi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 15th, Federico Grossi sold 375 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $17,036.25.

On Friday, January 14th, Federico Grossi sold 375 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $15,210.00.

APLS opened at $52.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 6.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.59. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on APLS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APLS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,494,000 after buying an additional 77,317 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 596,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,725,000 after purchasing an additional 56,809 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $656,000. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

