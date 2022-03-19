Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at KeyCorp

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Federal Signal has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $34.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.16 and a 200-day moving average of $40.54. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $33.05 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Federal Signal will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.09%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth $26,654,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,207,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $399,069,000 after purchasing an additional 405,563 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,484,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $64,341,000 after purchasing an additional 243,283 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 27.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 986,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,079,000 after purchasing an additional 213,800 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 28.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 960,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,075,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

