Fear NFTs (FEAR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.72 Million

Fear NFTs (FEAR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. During the last seven days, Fear NFTs has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Fear NFTs has a total market capitalization of $8.31 million and $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fear NFTs coin can currently be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00046396 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,949.13 or 0.06996608 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,169.01 or 1.00042947 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00041323 BTC.

Fear NFTs Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Fear NFTs Coin Trading

