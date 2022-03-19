Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Insider Andrew Barnard Sells 4,759 Shares

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) insider Andrew Barnard sold 4,759 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$569.93, for a total transaction of C$2,712,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$33,410,277.95.

Andrew Barnard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Andrew Barnard sold 2,588 shares of Fairfax Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$646.33, for a total transaction of C$1,672,695.04.

TSE:FFH opened at C$605.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$620.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$576.42. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of C$493.00 and a 1-year high of C$700.00.

Fairfax Financial ( TSE:FFH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$42.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$49.47 by C($7.06). The firm had revenue of C$8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 65.1602336 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a $12.781 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.42%.

FFH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC set a C$825.00 price target on shares of Fairfax Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$735.00 to C$800.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$825.00 to C$1,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$665.00 to C$700.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$790.00 to C$780.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$772.14.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

