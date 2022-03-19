F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) CFO Chris Payne Sells 2,017 Shares

F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) CFO Chris Payne sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $26,241.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
FXLV stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. F45 Training Holdings Inc has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $17.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.43 and a 200-day moving average of $13.01.
F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $61.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.85 million. As a group, research analysts expect that F45 Training Holdings Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXLV. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of F45 Training by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of F45 Training by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F45 Training by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.
F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.
