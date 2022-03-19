F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) CFO Chris Payne Sells 2,017 Shares

F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) CFO Chris Payne sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $26,241.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

FXLV stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. F45 Training Holdings Inc has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $17.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.43 and a 200-day moving average of $13.01.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $61.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.85 million. As a group, research analysts expect that F45 Training Holdings Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FXLV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.10.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXLV. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of F45 Training by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of F45 Training by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F45 Training by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

F45 Training Company Profile

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

