F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) CFO Chris Payne Sells 2,017 Shares

F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) CFO Chris Payne sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $26,241.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:FXLV opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.01. F45 Training Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $17.75.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $61.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.85 million. On average, research analysts forecast that F45 Training Holdings Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,164,000. L1 Capital Pty Ltd boosted its stake in F45 Training by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 6,441,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,152,000 after purchasing an additional 117,350 shares during the period. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth $48,851,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in F45 Training by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,136,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,152,000 after purchasing an additional 354,492 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth $19,984,000. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

