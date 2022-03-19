F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Stock Price Down 2.6%

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.78 and last traded at $12.86. Approximately 84,202 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,151,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.
The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 203,033.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 47.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 177,240 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 124.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 35,161 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 7.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 17.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,271,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,676,000 after purchasing an additional 185,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.
About F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB)
F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.
