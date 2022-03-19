Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Receives $52.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

EXPGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Experian from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Experian from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

EXPGY stock traded up $0.69 on Monday, reaching $40.74. 89,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,472. Experian has a twelve month low of $33.45 and a twelve month high of $49.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day moving average of $43.77.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.1475 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th.

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

