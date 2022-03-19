eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Major Shareholder Penny Sanford Sells 10,649 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 10,649 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $266,650.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Penny Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eXp World alerts:

On Wednesday, January 19th, Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $1,079,600.00.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $1,409,200.00.

Shares of EXPI stock opened at $25.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 48.48 and a beta of 3.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $55.43.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. eXp World had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 44.57%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. eXp World’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. eXp World’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 121,592.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 17,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

EXPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eXp World presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

eXp World Company Profile (Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.