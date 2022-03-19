ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) EVP Anita Mahon Buys 1,150 Shares

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) EVP Anita Mahon purchased 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $138.05 per share, for a total transaction of $158,757.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $137.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.69 and a 200 day moving average of $127.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.96. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $146.20.
ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. ExlService had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen raised shares of ExlService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.20.
ExlService Company Profile (Get Rating)
ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.
