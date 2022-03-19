ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) EVP Anita Mahon Buys 1,150 Shares

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) EVP Anita Mahon purchased 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $138.05 per share, for a total transaction of $158,757.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $137.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.69 and a 200 day moving average of $127.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.96. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $146.20.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. ExlService had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at $51,659,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,986,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,873,000 after purchasing an additional 151,555 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,727,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen raised shares of ExlService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.20.

ExlService Company Profile (Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.