Exeedme (XED) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $276,565.00

Exeedme (XED) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 19th. In the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Exeedme has a market cap of $12.60 million and approximately $276,565.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exeedme coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000466 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00046681 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,951.37 or 0.07028324 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,020.99 or 1.00067671 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00033793 BTC.

About Exeedme

Exeedme was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

