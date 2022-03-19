Exane BNP Paribas Upgrades Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) to “Outperform”

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Exane BNP Paribas currently has €180.00 ($197.80) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Deutsche Börse from €174.60 ($191.87) to €171.20 ($188.13) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Deutsche Börse from €150.00 ($164.84) to €156.00 ($171.43) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered Deutsche Börse from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Börse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Deutsche Börse from €175.00 ($192.31) to €180.00 ($197.80) in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Börse has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $145.37.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Shares of DBOEY stock opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.22 and a 200 day moving average of $16.80. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $18.44.

Deutsche Börse ( OTCMKTS:DBOEY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 27.59%. Equities analysts predict that Deutsche Börse will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deutsche Börse (Get Rating)

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.