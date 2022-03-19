Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.25 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Evogene is a leading computational biology company targeting to revolutionize product development for life-science based industries, including human health, agriculture, and industrial applications. Incorporating a deep understanding of biology and leveraging Big Data and Artificial Intelligence, Evogene established its unique technology, the Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform is designed to computationally discover and develop life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements as the core components for such products. Evogene holds a number of subsidiaries utilizing the CPB platform to develop human microbiome-based therapeutics, medical cannabis, ag-biologicals, ag-chemicals, seed traits, and ag-solutions for castor oil production. “

Get Evogene alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EVGN. StockNews.com raised shares of Evogene to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Evogene from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.31.

NASDAQ:EVGN opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. Evogene has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $5.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Evogene had a negative net margin of 3,062.47% and a negative return on equity of 38.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Evogene will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Evogene by 164.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Evogene by 20.9% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 34,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evogene by 40.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Evogene by 21.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evogene during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 24.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evogene Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agrobiological products to improve plant performance.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evogene (EVGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.