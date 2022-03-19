Evo Acquisition (NASDAQ:EVOJU) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU – Get Rating) shares were down 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.84. Approximately 401 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 7,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Evo Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,546,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP boosted its position in Evo Acquisition by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 635,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 32,719 shares during the last quarter.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

