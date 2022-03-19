EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.470-$2.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $591 million-$600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $613.23 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EVTC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of EVTC stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $42.64. The company had a trading volume of 572,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,467. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.48 and a 200-day moving average of $45.03. EVERTEC has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $51.06.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $155.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.58 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 27.32%. EVERTEC’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EVERTEC will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

In other EVERTEC news, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $950,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 74,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $2,808,162.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 162,236 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,677. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in EVERTEC during the 4th quarter valued at $944,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

