Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Short Interest Up 18.4% in February

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 170,900 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the February 13th total of 144,300 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of Euroseas stock opened at $29.70 on Friday. Euroseas has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Euroseas alerts:

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.18. Euroseas had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 81.93%. The business had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Euroseas will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESEA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Euroseas in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Euroseas by 12,595.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 23,049 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Euroseas in the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Euroseas by 2,272.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Euroseas in the second quarter valued at approximately $576,000. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESEA has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group upped their price target on Euroseas from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Euroseas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Euroseas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

About Euroseas (Get Rating)

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. It also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.