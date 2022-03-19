Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL) Increases Dividend to GBX 6.40 Per Share

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share on Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Eurocell’s previous dividend of $3.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Eurocell stock opened at GBX 215 ($2.80) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 237.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 250.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of £240.74 million and a P/E ratio of 11.68. Eurocell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 200 ($2.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 290 ($3.77).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.29) price objective on shares of Eurocell in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.55) target price on shares of Eurocell in a research report on Friday.

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates in Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators.

