Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Etsy were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETSY. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.53.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $148.00 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.38 and a 12 month high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.35.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. The company had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $194,048.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 32,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total transaction of $7,307,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,218 shares of company stock worth $25,031,654 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Etsy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.