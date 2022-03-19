Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Position Lessened by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 221.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESS. Barclays lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Scotiabank cut Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $363.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $366.00 to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.53.

ESS opened at $341.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.74. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $271.51 and a 1 year high of $359.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $330.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.30.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.32%.

About Essex Property Trust (Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

