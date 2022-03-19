Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$26.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ERO shares. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Ero Copper and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Shares of ERO opened at C$18.53 on Friday. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of C$15.01 and a 12 month high of C$29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.45. The stock has a market cap of C$1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.