Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Royal Caribbean Group’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.64. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.70) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $982.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 343.35% and a negative return on equity of 67.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2780.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($5.02) earnings per share.

RCL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.89.

RCL opened at $76.18 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $61.45 and a fifty-two week high of $98.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.90 and a 200-day moving average of $80.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,782,000 after buying an additional 49,968 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 958,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,722,000 after purchasing an additional 331,519 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $917,549.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

