Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Ovintiv Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will earn $2.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.87. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.59 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OVV. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank upgraded Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.96.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $47.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.04. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $21.07 and a 12 month high of $50.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OVV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 318.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 606,969 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Ovintiv by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 49,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 26,195 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ovintiv by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 763,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,035,000 after acquiring an additional 52,767 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Ovintiv by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 282,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,899,000 after acquiring an additional 37,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ovintiv by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,856,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,435,000 after acquiring an additional 568,546 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is -35.24%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

