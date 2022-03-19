Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Allied Motion Technologies Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, March 14th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Allied Motion Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AMOT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Allied Motion Technologies stock opened at $31.11 on Thursday. Allied Motion Technologies has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $44.70. The company has a market capitalization of $481.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $4,656,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 198.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 91,159 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 66.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after purchasing an additional 82,708 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,999,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,691,000. 59.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.99%.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

