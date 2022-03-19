Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ford Motor’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:F)

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2022

Ford Motor (NYSE:FGet Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ford Motor in a research report issued on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now expects that the auto manufacturer will earn $2.02 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.15. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ford Motor’s FY2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.90.

Shares of F opened at $16.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.99. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Ford Motor (NYSE:FGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

In other Ford Motor news, Director Alexandra Ford English purchased 38,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 145,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 80,213 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 391,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after buying an additional 37,560 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $1,517,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 393.0% in the third quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 138,597 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 110,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 109.0% in the third quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 86,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 45,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.