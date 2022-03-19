Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ford Motor’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ford Motor in a research report issued on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now expects that the auto manufacturer will earn $2.02 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.15. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ford Motor’s FY2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.90.

Shares of F opened at $16.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.99. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

In other Ford Motor news, Director Alexandra Ford English purchased 38,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 145,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 80,213 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 391,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after buying an additional 37,560 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $1,517,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 393.0% in the third quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 138,597 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 110,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 109.0% in the third quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 86,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 45,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.