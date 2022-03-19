Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 131,486 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,366,013 shares.The stock last traded at $8.06 and had previously closed at $7.56.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinox Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 44.51% and a return on equity of 3.73%. On average, analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council increased its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 20,355.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 12,824 shares in the last quarter. 32.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.