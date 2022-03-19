EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Shares Gap Up to $3.97

Shares of EQRx Inc (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.97, but opened at $4.24. EQRx shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 77,403 shares.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on EQRx in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.60 target price on the stock.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.15.
EQRx Company Profile (NASDAQ:EQRX)
EQRx Inc is a pharmaceutical company is involved in developing and delivering medicines to patients. EQRx Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences III, is based in NEW YORK.
