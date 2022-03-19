EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Shares Gap Up to $3.97

Shares of EQRx Inc (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.97, but opened at $4.24. EQRx shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 77,403 shares.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on EQRx in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.60 target price on the stock.

Get EQRx alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQRX. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EQRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,596,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in EQRx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in EQRx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,951,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in EQRx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in EQRx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.99% of the company’s stock.

EQRx Company Profile (NASDAQ:EQRX)

EQRx Inc is a pharmaceutical company is involved in developing and delivering medicines to patients. EQRx Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences III, is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EQRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.