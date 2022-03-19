Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.440-$0.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $322 million-$325 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $322.89 million.Envestnet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.300-$2.400 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENV. TheStreet downgraded Envestnet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson upgraded Envestnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envestnet from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Shares of NYSE ENV traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.31. The company had a trading volume of 528,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,589. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $64.70 and a twelve month high of $85.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 317.97 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.62 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Envestnet news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $1,345,618.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Envestnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Envestnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $918,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period.

Envestnet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.