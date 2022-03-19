Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.300-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.36 billion-$1.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.Envestnet also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.440-$0.450 EPS.

ENV stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.31. The stock had a trading volume of 528,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,589. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 317.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $64.70 and a 1-year high of $85.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.20.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.62 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Envestnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Envestnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Envestnet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envestnet from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.29.

In other news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $1,345,618.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENV. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth about $918,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Envestnet by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Envestnet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

