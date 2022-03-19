Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 36,716 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth $36,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth $43,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

EPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

NYSE:EPD opened at $24.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.99. The stock has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.25. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 88.57%.

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $701,600. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.