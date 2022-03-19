EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.83

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.83 ($0.28) and traded as high as GBX 26.50 ($0.34). EnQuest shares last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.34), with a volume of 6,844,218 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ENQ shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of EnQuest in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on shares of EnQuest in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,410.93. The company has a market capitalization of £499.77 million and a P/E ratio of -2.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 22.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 21.83.

In other EnQuest news, insider John Winterman bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £40,000 ($52,015.60).

About EnQuest

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alba, Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia, and the Dons area.

