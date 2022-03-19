Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Maxim Group upgraded Enova International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enova International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Enova International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Shares of ENVA stock opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 11.64 and a quick ratio of 11.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.53 and a 200-day moving average of $38.16. Enova International has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $47.88.

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.47. Enova International had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $363.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enova International will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 7,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $300,038.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $63,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,060. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Enova International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 4th quarter worth $699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

