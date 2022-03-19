EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for EnLink Midstream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.06. EnLink Midstream reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow EnLink Midstream.
EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.
NYSE:ENLC opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. EnLink Midstream has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $10.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.47. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.81 and a beta of 2.99.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 1,125.28%.
In related news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $82,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 1,550.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,022,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,074,000 after buying an additional 5,657,735 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 353.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,998,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,658,000 after buying an additional 2,337,105 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 43,392,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $298,973,000 after buying an additional 1,606,488 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $7,025,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 366.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,110,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,653,000 after buying an additional 872,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.
EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.
