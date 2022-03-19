Enigma Price Down 37.5% Over Last Week (ENG)

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded 37.5% lower against the US dollar. Enigma has a market capitalization of $260,100.90 and approximately $221,125.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma coin can now be bought for $0.0187 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.11 or 0.00240109 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00011156 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003910 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00034343 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $319.57 or 0.00766441 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

