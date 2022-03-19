Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $222,000 in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,328 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,853,192 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $515,709,000 after acquiring an additional 8,496,718 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 343.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,126,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $296,869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,756,575 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,008,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223,718 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $577,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,106,991 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $361,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,911,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FCX has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

NYSE FCX traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $48.08. The stock had a trading volume of 26,952,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,504,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.52. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $50.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.51. The stock has a market cap of $69.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

