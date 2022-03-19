Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Has $324,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 406,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,060,000 after buying an additional 32,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,654,000 after buying an additional 1,130,032 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 547,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,111,000 after buying an additional 8,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,199,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,783,000 after buying an additional 392,414 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.32. 2,944,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,347,399. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.26. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.70 and a 52 week high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

