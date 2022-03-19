Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.31 Million Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,880 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 58.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 57.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FB. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. DZ Bank cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.51.

FB stock traded up $8.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $216.49. The company had a trading volume of 52,055,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,443,728. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.82 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.49. The stock has a market cap of $589.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,199 shares of company stock worth $1,803,424. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

