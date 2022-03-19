Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.1% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of VO stock traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $235.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,262. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $213.65 and a one year high of $261.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

