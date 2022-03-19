Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,978,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $762,148,000 after acquiring an additional 191,235 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,877,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,206 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,965,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,756,000 after acquiring an additional 99,292 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Microchip Technology by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,134,000 after purchasing an additional 357,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Microchip Technology by 2,857.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,404,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.93.

MCHP stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.29. 8,166,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,717,841. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.04. The stock has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.56. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.26 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.253 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 59.41%.

In other news, insider Steve Sanghi sold 45,340 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $3,829,869.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $70,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,838 shares of company stock valued at $4,290,773. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

