Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,328 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,328 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $577,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,755 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 43,691 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 34.5% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 44,045 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 11,286 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.0% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 31,322 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,911,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.60.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.08. 26,952,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,504,888. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $50.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average of $39.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 10.38%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

