EMIS Group plc (EMIS) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 17.60 ($0.23) per share on Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON EMIS opened at GBX 1,298 ($16.88) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of £821.78 million and a PE ratio of 28.59. EMIS Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,080 ($14.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,538 ($20.00). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,252.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,313.13.
About EMIS Group (Get Rating)
