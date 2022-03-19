Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Robert W. Baird

Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EMBK. KeyCorp started coverage on Embark Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on Embark Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ EMBK opened at $5.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.37. Embark Technology has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $10.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMBK. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new stake in Embark Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $461,291,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Embark Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,574,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Embark Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,360,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Embark Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,265,000. Finally, MIC Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in Embark Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,680,000.

Embark Trucks Inc is an autonomous vehicle company. It involved in building the software powering autonomous trucks. Embark Trucks Inc, formerly known as Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

