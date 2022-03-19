Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stake Reduced by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,943 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $81,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,414,000 after purchasing an additional 289,490 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.33.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $2.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $287.64. 4,510,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,786,992. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $178.58 and a twelve month high of $291.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $251.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total transaction of $62,436,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 651,173 shares of company stock worth $176,985,164. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.