Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $15,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 10.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.33.

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total transaction of $62,436,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 651,173 shares of company stock worth $176,985,164 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LLY opened at $287.64 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $178.58 and a 12 month high of $291.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $273.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.04.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

