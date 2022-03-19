Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Short Interest Update

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the February 13th total of 3,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $207,226.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESI. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Element Solutions by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Element Solutions by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESI opened at $22.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Element Solutions has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.21.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $647.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. CL King began coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.46.

About Element Solutions (Get Rating)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

