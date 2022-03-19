Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.
NASDAQ:ESLT traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.73. 15,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,545. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Elbit Systems has a 1 year low of $122.85 and a 1 year high of $218.08.
Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.
