Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ:ESLT traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.73. 15,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,545. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Elbit Systems has a 1 year low of $122.85 and a 1 year high of $218.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Elbit Systems by 958.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 403,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,307,000 after buying an additional 365,693 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 207.0% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 307,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,664,000 after acquiring an additional 207,066 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,599,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $278,002,000 after acquiring an additional 193,235 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Elbit Systems by 12.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 867,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,865,000 after purchasing an additional 92,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Elbit Systems by 1,041.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after purchasing an additional 53,588 shares during the period. 18.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

