Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.420-$-0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $853 million-$855 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $832.91 million.Elastic also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $-0.240-$-0.200 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on ESTC. Barclays cut their price target on Elastic from $200.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Elastic from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Elastic from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $150.35.

Shares of ESTC traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.80. 1,512,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,824. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of -43.33 and a beta of 1.25. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $189.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.49.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). The business had revenue of $223.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.71 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $25,827.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $438,396.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,415 shares of company stock worth $986,350. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,356,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,320,000 after purchasing an additional 162,773 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,982,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after buying an additional 6,763 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 5,867 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at about $480,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

