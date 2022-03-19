eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.78.

EHTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on eHealth from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on eHealth from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial lowered eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on eHealth from $33.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In related news, insider Phillip A. Morelock sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $82,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHTH. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 205.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in eHealth in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in eHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in eHealth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EHTH traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $13.24. The company had a trading volume of 691,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.13. eHealth has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $78.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average of $27.96.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.37). eHealth had a negative net margin of 19.39% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $243.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that eHealth will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

