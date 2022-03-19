Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.10% of Editas Medicine worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Editas Medicine by 13.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 242,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,713,000 after buying an additional 29,069 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Editas Medicine by 20.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 6,683 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in Editas Medicine by 88.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Editas Medicine by 53.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 11,641 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $44,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,216 shares of company stock valued at $70,421. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EDIT shares. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Editas Medicine from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Editas Medicine from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.58.

Shares of EDIT stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.23. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $73.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.96.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.28. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 753.61%. The business had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

