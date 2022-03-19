Edison International to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Edison International in a research note issued on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Edison International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.82 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.13 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.46 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

Shares of EIX opened at $64.65 on Thursday. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.14 and a 12 month high of $68.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $726,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,494,000. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $497,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

