Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,317 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Edison International were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,296,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Edison International by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 11,087 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its position in shares of Edison International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 22,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Edison International by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,329,000 after purchasing an additional 842,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International stock opened at $64.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.43. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.14 and a 1-year high of $68.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.66.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.70%.

A number of research firms have commented on EIX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.29.

Edison International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.